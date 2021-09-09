Left Menu

Jaipur-based BattRE moves production facility to bigger factory premises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:50 IST
Jaipur-based EV maker BattRE said on Wednesday it has moved its production facility to a bigger factory premises to meet the accelerated demand for these vehicles.

With this expansion, BattRE plans to raise its manufacturing capacity to 4,000 units per month, which is, in all, a 300 per cent increase, the company said in a statement.

''This factory expansion will cater to the growing demand of e-scooters which we forecast to increase multifold in the next couple of quarters,'' said Nishchal Chaudhary, founder of BattRE Electric Mobility.

Moreover, with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 120 crore, the company plans to invest more in its production and R&D capabilities, add products, strengthen retail and partner network, and work further to build an EV ecosystem in India, he said.

BattRE said its revenue last year increased by 255 per cent and is currently growing at over 900 per cent over last year till date (LYTD).

To fuel this growth, the company is adding two new products to their portfolio with plans to launch them in the next 3-4 months, it said.

The start-up is also working towards building the EV ecosystem in India, with more than 500 recharge stations already installed across. Additionally, the company has undertaken training the existing petrol two-wheeler repair shops to service electric vehicles, BattRE stated.

Founded in 2017, the technology-driven start-up, which caters to e-bicycle and e-scooter segments, has over 250 dealers across 180 cities in 17 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

