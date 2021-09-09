Left Menu

Chad working to ensure Exxon project employees keep their jobs, PM says

Chad's government is working to ensure employees of Exxon Mobil's Doba oilfield keep their jobs if a mooted sale of the company's 40% stake to Savannah Energy goes through, Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said on Thursday. Workers at Doba staged a two-week strike in late June and early July, claiming Exxon had refused to guarantee they would be paid severance benefits if the concession is sold to another company and they are laid off.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:40 IST
Chad working to ensure Exxon project employees keep their jobs, PM says

Chad's government is working to ensure employees of Exxon Mobil's Doba oilfield keep their jobs if a mooted sale of the company's 40% stake to Savannah Energy goes through, Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said on Thursday.

Workers at Doba staged a two-week strike in late June and early July, claiming Exxon had refused to guarantee they would be paid severance benefits if the concession is sold to another company and they are laid off. Tensions flared again in late August when approximately 50 workers occupied the Doba airstrip in the hope of preventing a delegation from Savannah from entering the facility.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. It has said it is working constructively to resolve any differences with its employees. "Exxon's situation with its employees is of great concern to the government," Padacke said during a news conference. "We are working so that our compatriots who work for this multinational company keep their rights and their jobs."

Padacke said he would not be opposed to a sale as long as it was done in accordance with Chadian labour laws. Besides Doba, UK-based Savannah is also in talks to buy Exxon's 40% interest in the Chad-Cameroon oil transportation pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021