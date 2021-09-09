AMNS starts operations at Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron-ore mine

The ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India announced on Thursday commencement of operations at the Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron-ore mine in Sundargarh district.

Spread over 139.165 hectares, the iron-ore block has estimated resources of around 98.61 million tonnes and is the first mine which was auctioned in India under the Mineral Auction Rule, 2015, AMNS India said in a release.

The captive mine is set to produce 2 million tonnes of high-quality iron ore in the current calendar year and the production will gradually be ramped up to its rated capacity of 7.16 million tonnes per annum.

It will initially provide direct employment of about 600 people and indirect employment of nearly 2,500 people, according to AMNS, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel and an integrated flat carbon steel producer in the country.

Iron ore will be supplied to the AMNS plant in Dabuna, from where the feed will reach the pellet plant at Paradeep, the release said.

“This is the culmination of a series of efforts by the Odisha government to consolidate the state’s position as a hub of manufacturing,” Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Kalyan said.

AMNS India chief executive officer Dilip Oommen said the mine would strengthen the firm’s self-sufficiency efforts in raw materials.

“This is yet another step by us towards enabling Odisha to achieve the one trillion-dollar economy target it has set,” Oommen added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)