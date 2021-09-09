Left Menu

Woman undergoes partial knee replacement surgery with hi-tech procedure in Delhi

A 58-year-old woman suffering from osteoarthritis received a new lease of life after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery at a private facility here which involved a high-tech procedure that ensures faster rehabilitation, hospital authorities said on Thursday.Joint replacement surgeries are done for patients who have prolonged, moderate to severe knee pain consistently which does not get better with physiotherapy and medication.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:11 IST
Woman undergoes partial knee replacement surgery with hi-tech procedure in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old woman suffering from osteoarthritis received a new lease of life after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery at a private facility here which involved a high-tech procedure that ensures faster rehabilitation, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

Joint replacement surgeries are done for patients who have prolonged, moderate to severe knee pain consistently which does not get better with physiotherapy and medication. The common cause of knee pain are related to aging, injury or repeated stress on the knee, doctors said.

The women, a Delhi resident, who had been suffering from several years of knee pain, underwent a ''mobile partial knee replacement'' surgery at Apollo hospital here recently.

Mobile partial knee replacement surgery, a high tech procedure, is an alternative to traditional joint replacement surgeries that is characterised by bone preservation, minimal operative morbidity and faster rehabilitation, the hospital said in a statement.

Under the supervision of Dr Yash Gulati, senior consultant orthopaedics, joint replacement and spine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said a partial knee replacement was done, where only affected portion of the knee which is less than half of the knee, was operated and that too with minimally invasive technique.

In India, age-related osteoarthritis of joints is extremely common. In majority of patients in India, the medial or the inner part of knee joint is much more affected than the other two parts of the knee. As a matter of fact other two parts of the knee are near normal. In about 40 per cent cases of advanced osteoarthritis joint replacement is required, he said.

Instead of operating on the entire knee, the technique of partial knee replacement does the surgery on only affected area and other areas are not touched, the doctor said.

''Patients are carefully chosen for this type of surgery and certain criteria must be met for conducting this surgery. About 30 per cent of cases undergoing total knee replacement will actually do better with partial or half knee replacement. This procedure was first initiated in Oxford, the UK, years ago. With time it has caught attention of surgeons all over the world,'' Gulati said. PTI KND KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021