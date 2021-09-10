U.S. probing 18 airlines over delayed refund complaints
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 04:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it has 18 pending investigations against airlines over complaints that the failed to provide timely refunds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department said in a report it was still reviewing 30,100 complaints. The department concluded investigations into complaints involving Air Canada and United Airlines .
