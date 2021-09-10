Left Menu

Malaysia's Top Glove says cleared to resume business with U.S.

U.S. authorities had banned disposable gloves made by the world's largest medical glove maker since July 2020, saying in March it had sufficient information to determine labour abuses at the company. Top Glove said in a securities filing its disposable gloves would be admissible at all U.S. ports of entry as of Sept.

Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation said on Friday it has been allowed to resume exporting and selling gloves to the United States, following an import ban imposed since last year. U.S. authorities had banned disposable gloves made by the world's largest medical glove maker since July 2020, saying in March it had sufficient information to determine labour abuses at the company.

Top Glove said in a securities filing its disposable gloves would be admissible at all U.S. ports of entry as of Sept. 10. The firm said in April it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.

