Tragedy in Transit: Cargo Plane Crash Near La Paz

A cargo plane crash near Bolivia's capital left at least 15 people dead and scattered banknotes across a highway. Firefighters extinguished the flames. The Hercules aircraft was carrying money from the Central Bank. Conflicting reports indicate uncertainty about whether the plane was taking off or landing.

Updated: 28-02-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 06:43 IST
Tragedy in Transit: Cargo Plane Crash Near La Paz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating cargo plane crash near Bolivia's capital on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals and the destruction of numerous vehicles on a busy highway. The crash occurred near the La Paz airport, involving a Hercules aircraft from the Bolivian air force that was transporting newly printed banknotes from the Central Bank.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar reported that the crash site was strewn with debris, including aircraft wreckage, destroyed vehicles, and scattered bills. The incident took place in the city of El Alto, adjacent to La Paz, causing chaos as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and secure the area.

Amid conflicting reports about whether the aircraft was taking off or landing, images on social media documented the chaotic scene, with people attempting to gather the scattered money. Authorities quickly intervened, dispersing the crowd and temporarily suspending all flights to and from the terminal as investigations commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

