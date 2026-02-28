Tragedy in Transit: Cargo Plane Crash Near La Paz

A devastating cargo plane crash near Bolivia's capital on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals and the destruction of numerous vehicles on a busy highway. The crash occurred near the La Paz airport, involving a Hercules aircraft from the Bolivian air force that was transporting newly printed banknotes from the Central Bank.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar reported that the crash site was strewn with debris, including aircraft wreckage, destroyed vehicles, and scattered bills. The incident took place in the city of El Alto, adjacent to La Paz, causing chaos as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and secure the area.

Amid conflicting reports about whether the aircraft was taking off or landing, images on social media documented the chaotic scene, with people attempting to gather the scattered money. Authorities quickly intervened, dispersing the crowd and temporarily suspending all flights to and from the terminal as investigations commenced.

