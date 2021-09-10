Sea Ltd raises about $6 billion in mega fund raising
Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 09:35 IST
Southeast Asian technology giant Sea Ltd said it has raised about $6 billion in an equity and convertible bond sale.
Sea has priced 11 million American Depository Receipts at $318 each, the company said late on Thursday, together with the $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
