Sea Ltd raises about $6 billion in mega fund raising

Southeast Asian technology giant Sea Ltd said it has raised about $6 billion in an equity and convertible bond sale.

Sea has priced 11 million American Depository Receipts at $318 each, the company said late on Thursday, together with the $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.

