Sea Ltd raises about $6 billion in mega fund raising
The company's shares fell 6.1% in New York on Thursday to $322.60, but remain 62% higher for the year. Sea's shares recorded an almost five-fold jump in 2020 amid strong demand as pandemic-related restrictions kept people indoors.
Southeast Asian technology giant Sea Ltd said it has raised about $6 billion in an equity and convertible bond sale.
Sea has priced 11 million American Depository Receipts at $318 each, the company said late on Thursday, together with $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026. The combined deal is Southeast Asia's largest fundraising, according to Refinitiv data.
