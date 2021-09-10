Toyota cuts annual auto production target on shortage of chips, parts
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-09-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 11:58 IST
Toyota Motor Corp, the worlds biggest automaker by sales volume, cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts from factories in Southeast Asia.
The Japanese carmaker now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, it said in a press release. The Southeast Asia factories have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
