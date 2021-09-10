Country's economy severely affected in 7 years of BJP-led govt at Centre: Congress MP

India's economy has been severely affected in the last seven years of the BJP-led government at the Centre with rising unemployment and reducing purchasing power, Congress MP Ripun Bora said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member from Assam cited a report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and said the rate of unemployment is 9.3 per cent in cities and towns, and 6.8 per cent in rural areas of the country.

During the first six months of 2021, more than 2.5 crore people lost their jobs, while 7.5 crore citizens are additionally suffering from poverty and the income of 10 crore middle-class citizens has halved', he claimed.

''As a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrong demonetisation and GST measures, nearly 50 lakh people lost their jobs, while his poorly planned long-term lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic left around two crore people jobless,'' the former Assam Congress chief alleged.

According to facts gathered through RTI applications, the profit by public sector enterprises was at Rs 88,000 crore in 2014 and this declined to Rs 26,104 in 2021, he claimed.

''With inefficient economics and administration, the BJP government has chosen the easy way out by bullying the RBI and withdrawing Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2019, and an amount of Rs 99, 122 crore from July 2020 to March 2021 and this is an inauspicious sign for the country's economy,'' Bora said.

In 2013-14, the foreign debt of the country was at Rs 56 lakh crore and in 2021, the amount stands over Rs 135 lakh crore, which is “a dangerous situation as revealed by the CMIE and CAG,'' he said.

The Global Hunger Index of 2020 placed India at the 94th position among 107 countries, while Nepal was at 73, Pakistan at 88, Bangladesh at 75, Bora added.