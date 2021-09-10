Left Menu

Country's economy severely affected in 7 years of BJP-led govt at Centre: Congress MP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:39 IST
Country's economy severely affected in 7 years of BJP-led govt at Centre: Congress MP
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy has been severely affected in the last seven years of the BJP-led government at the Centre with rising unemployment and reducing purchasing power, Congress MP Ripun Bora said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member from Assam cited a report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and said the rate of unemployment is 9.3 per cent in cities and towns, and 6.8 per cent in rural areas of the country.

During the first six months of 2021, more than 2.5 crore people lost their jobs, while 7.5 crore citizens are additionally suffering from poverty and the income of 10 crore middle-class citizens has halved', he claimed.

''As a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrong demonetisation and GST measures, nearly 50 lakh people lost their jobs, while his poorly planned long-term lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic left around two crore people jobless,'' the former Assam Congress chief alleged.

According to facts gathered through RTI applications, the profit by public sector enterprises was at Rs 88,000 crore in 2014 and this declined to Rs 26,104 in 2021, he claimed.

''With inefficient economics and administration, the BJP government has chosen the easy way out by bullying the RBI and withdrawing Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2019, and an amount of Rs 99, 122 crore from July 2020 to March 2021 and this is an inauspicious sign for the country's economy,'' Bora said.

In 2013-14, the foreign debt of the country was at Rs 56 lakh crore and in 2021, the amount stands over Rs 135 lakh crore, which is “a dangerous situation as revealed by the CMIE and CAG,'' he said.

The Global Hunger Index of 2020 placed India at the 94th position among 107 countries, while Nepal was at 73, Pakistan at 88, Bangladesh at 75, Bora added.

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021