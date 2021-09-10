ESIC approves land acquisition for two 100-bed hospitals in Karnataka

Employees' State Insurance Corporation on Friday approved acquisition of 5-acre land parcels for setting up two 100-bed ESIC hospitals at Haroholli and Narsapur in Karnataka, a labour ministry statement said.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav announced a slew of important decisions at the ESIC meeting held at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

As per the ministry statement, Yadav announced approval of 5-acre land parcels for acquisition to set up two 100-bed ESIC hospitals at Haroholli and Narsapur in Karnataka, seven new ESIC dispensaries for Kerala, among other things.

Stating that the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused and committed towards targeted delivery of services by ensuring last mile deliveries promptly, Yadav further said Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana is now extended up to June 30, 2022. This is a scheme for unemployment allowance paid at 50 per cent of wages for 3 months to those insured persons who lose their jobs for any reason.

During the meeting, it was also decided that wherever in-house facilities are not available in ESIC hospitals, patients would be referred to empanelled private medical service providers and furthermore, wherever any ESI facility is at a distance of more than 10 km from the IP (insured persons), patients can directly approach the empanelled hospitals for treatment.

One 30-bed hospital was also approved for Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and a dedicated earmarked fund was accorded approval to provide for long-term liabilities for the ESIC COVID relief scheme. It was also decided that the ESIC Dental College working from temporary structures at Rohini, in Delhi would be shifted to new building at the ESIC Hospital Basai Dara Pur campus.

The 185th meeting of ESIC was also attended by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Dola Sen, Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra and Special Secretary in Ministry of Labour and Employment Anuradha Prasad.

