Boat mishap: one fisherman missing

Four others in the boat were rescued by local people, police sources said.The boat had ventured into the sea this morning and the mishap took place at around 7.30 am. A rescue operation has been launched for the missing fisherman, the sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:28 IST
One fisherman is missing while four others were rescued after a gillnet boat capsized due to strong winds off the Panambur coast here on Saturday.

The missing fisherman has been identified as Sharief of Kasba Bengre. Four others in the boat were rescued by local people, police sources said.

The boat had ventured into the sea this morning and the mishap took place at around 7.30 am. A rescue operation has been launched for the missing fisherman, the sources said.

