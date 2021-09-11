Left Menu

Tornado hits Italy's Pantelleria island, killing two people

Two people died and nine were injuried after a windstorm hit Pantelleria, a small Italian island in the Mediterranean, sweeping up cars and whipping down coastal roads, authorities and local media said. It's a huge pain," Pantelleria mayor Vincenzo Campo wrote on Facebook. ANSA news agency reported on Saturday that rescuers were still looking for any potential missing people, while working to reopen roads damaged by the storm.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:33 IST
Tornado hits Italy's Pantelleria island, killing two people
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Two people died and nine were injuried after a windstorm hit Pantelleria, a small Italian island in the Mediterranean, sweeping up cars and whipping down coastal roads, authorities and local media said. The tornado killed an off-duty firefighter and an 86-year-old man who were travelling by car on Friday evening on the popular tourist spot south of Sicily.

Video from the civil protection agency showed images of several overturned vehicles and a building hit by a car thrown in the air. "It's difficult to accept such a thing. It's a huge pain," Pantelleria mayor Vincenzo Campo wrote on Facebook.

ANSA news agency reported on Saturday that rescuers were still looking for any potential missing people, while working to reopen roads damaged by the storm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021