Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Judge steps out of courtroom to award compensation to paralysed man in accident case

The judge ordered the insurance company to give a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the victim, the official said.Kanwar had suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a trailer in December 2018 at Manikpur area of Raigarh town in the district.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: Judge steps out of courtroom to award compensation to paralysed man in accident case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A district court judge in Chhattisgarh's Korba stepped out of the four walls of a courtroom to award Rs 20 lakh compensation to a 42-year-old man, who had suffered paralysis after sustaining multiple injuries in a road accident in 2018. The accident victim, Dwarika Prasad Kanwar, was unable to go to the courtroom due to his medical condition. District and Sessions court judge B P Verma, who is also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, was hearing Kanwar's accident compensation case during the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. When he came to know about the medical condition of Kanwar, the judge came out of the courtroom and went to the parking area of the court complex, where the victim was waiting in a vehicle, a government public relations officer said in a statement on Sunday. Kanwar's lawyer P S Rajput and respondent insurance company's advocate Ramnarayan Rathore accompanied the judge to the parking area, where he delivered the judgment. The judge ordered the insurance company to give a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the victim, the official said.

Kanwar had suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a trailer in December 2018 at Manikpur area of Raigarh town in the district. He had suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture in the spinal cord, in the accident. After that he had also suffered paralysis. Due to this, he has been bed-ridden and is unable to move on his own. Kanwar demanded compensation from the insurer saying that his family suffered financially due to his accident.

After the judgement, the victim expressed his gratitude over the disposal of his case, which he said had been pending for the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021