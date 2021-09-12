Plane with Union minister onboard faces tech glitch at Bengaluru airport
An Air India flight with Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on-board returned to parking bay before take off due to a technical glitch at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday. The flight, 9I 517, from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, which was scheduled to leave at 6:45 pm, faced a technical glitch, according to a statement issued by the minister's office. Another flight was operated by Air India to fly the passengers, including the minister, to Hyderabad. Shobha Karandlaje is the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. The statement said that the minister politely refused the airline and airport officials' request to deboard the plane and wait in the VIP lounge till alternate arrangements were made. The minister also ensured that everyone in the flight got an equal treatment.
