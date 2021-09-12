Left Menu

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

Qatar has also provided technical assistance, along with Turkey, to restart the airport, which had been damaged by departing US troops who left Afghanistan on August 30 after evacuating tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing the return of the Taliban.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 12-09-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 23:02 IST
The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban's sweep to power on Augut 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul.

It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted Sunday about the high-level delegation, saying it included Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdur Rahman Al-Thani, the deputy prime minister who is also Qatar's foreign minister.

He met with Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. The Taliban have maintained a political office in the Qatar capital of Doha since 2013.

Last week, Qatar Airways became the first international airline to begin operating international flights out of Kabul international airport, transporting more than 250 foreign nationals, including US citizens, out of the capital. Qatar has also provided technical assistance, along with Turkey, to restart the airport, which had been damaged by departing US troops who left Afghanistan on August 30 after evacuating tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing the return of the Taliban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States
4
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021