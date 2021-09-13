Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

- British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Sunday it is reviewing the future of its 20 French stores after border delays caused by post-Brexit customs arrangements impacted deliveries of UK-made fresh and chilled foods. - U.S. House Democrats want to scale back president Joe Biden's proposed tax increases on corporate income and capital gains, according to a draft tax plan obtained by the Financial Times.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- CBI head warns Sunak of further backlash over corporate tax hikes https://on.ft.com/3zc6sc0 - M&S reviews future of French stores amid Brexit delivery delays https://on.ft.com/391sZ0n

- House Democrats float 26.5% corporate tax rate to fund Joe Biden's budget https://on.ft.com/3A74sD0 Overview

- British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Sunday it is reviewing the future of its 20 French stores after border delays caused by post-Brexit customs arrangements impacted deliveries of UK-made fresh and chilled foods.

- U.S. House Democrats want to scale back president Joe Biden's proposed tax increases on corporate income and capital gains, according to a draft tax plan obtained by the Financial Times.

