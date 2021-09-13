PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13
- British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Sunday it is reviewing the future of its 20 French stores after border delays caused by post-Brexit customs arrangements impacted deliveries of UK-made fresh and chilled foods. - U.S. House Democrats want to scale back president Joe Biden's proposed tax increases on corporate income and capital gains, according to a draft tax plan obtained by the Financial Times.
- Tony Danker, head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), will say in a speech he is quite worried the UK government thinks that taxing business will not have any consequences for growth.
- U.S. House Democrats want to scale back president Joe Biden's proposed tax increases on corporate income and capital gains, according to a draft tax plan obtained by the Financial Times. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
