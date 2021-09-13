SPJIMR recognised as a top global business school in 2021 FT rankings

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is featured among the top 50 business schools in the 2021 Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) global rankings for a second consecutive year. MiM programmes considered for the ranking are offered by schools with AACSB or EQUIS accreditation and are targeted at participants with little or no work experience.

The 2021 rankings released today (Sep. 13) place SPJIMR at rank 39 for the Institute's flagship two-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). The Institute is one of only three Indian schools and the only private Indian school of management to feature in the FT MiM top 50 ranks for 2021. The other two Indian schools in the top 50 this year are IIM Ahmedabad, ranked 26, and IIM Bangalore, at rank 47. FT bases its ranking on 17 criteria across four categories with the following weights: career success after programme completion (57%), international exposure (25%), gender diversity (12%), and faculty qualification (6%). The career success category consists of seven criteria, with an emphasis on the average graduate salary three years after completion (adjusted by FT for ''salary variations between sectors, US dollar PPP equivalent.''). Said SPJIMR Dean Dr. Varun Nagaraj: ''We are honoured to be recognised by FT as one of India's top two business schools. The FT rankings clearly highlight SPJIMR's successful commitment to student and alumni success, faculty excellence, and diversity.'' The FT group is a part of Nikkei Inc., a Japanese holding company. The group includes the Financial Times newspaper and a number of services and joint ventures.

The 2021 FT MiM ranking reinforces SPJIMR's position as a distinctive school of management in India with the mission of influencing practice and promoting value-based growth. The school is noted for its unique pedagogy that helps build high-performance and socially-sensitive managers who do well and do good. About SPJIMR S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) ( http://www.spjimr.org ) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth'. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535594/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)