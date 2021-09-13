Left Menu

Infosys, Microsoft to drive Ausgrid's cloud transformation

Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-09-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 11:01 IST
Infosys, Microsoft to drive Ausgrid's cloud transformation
Ausgrid recognises that strategic adoption of cloud services must be holistic.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility. This programme will further Ausgrid's vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability.

Nick Crowe, acting Chief Information Officer at Ausgrid, said with over four million Australians relying on its services every day, it is essential that the company maintains high standard of reliability and connectivity. "Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner," he said in a statement on Monday.

Adoption of cloud is a key enabler for Ausgrid to increase the agility, security and resilience of business operations. The cloud programme is designed to reduce Ausgrid's cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications. Crowe said Ausgrid recognises that strategic adoption of cloud services must be holistic and should address people, change management and business processes to optimise the efficiency and operational benefits that cloud enables. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021