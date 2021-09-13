Infosys, Microsoft to drive Ausgrid's cloud transformation

Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility. This programme will further Ausgrid's vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability.

Nick Crowe, acting Chief Information Officer at Ausgrid, said with over four million Australians relying on its services every day, it is essential that the company maintains high standard of reliability and connectivity. "Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner," he said in a statement on Monday.

Adoption of cloud is a key enabler for Ausgrid to increase the agility, security and resilience of business operations. The cloud programme is designed to reduce Ausgrid's cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications. Crowe said Ausgrid recognises that strategic adoption of cloud services must be holistic and should address people, change management and business processes to optimise the efficiency and operational benefits that cloud enables. (ANI)

