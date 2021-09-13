Left Menu

Challengers brands witness 1.5X sales growth with Flipkart Wholesale

The digital B2B marketplace caters to a vast catchment of buyers resulting in a multifold increase in sale points for these brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:00 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, is playing a key role in the success of many brands on its platform. In 2021, challengers brands witnessed sales growth of 1.5X as they transcend their regional boundaries to sell across the nation, the company said on Monday.

Currently working with 600+ challenger brands that reside from Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Bikaner, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Nagpur and Ramachandrapuram, Flipkart Wholesale aims to unlock the true potential of digital commerce.

Brands onboard Flipkart Wholesale gain increased visibility, horizontal and vertical growth in distribution and networking, enabling them to compete with bigger brands that can outspend them on supply chain and marketing initiatives. The digital B2B marketplace caters to a vast catchment of buyers resulting in a multifold increase in sale points for these brands.

For instance, Mamaearth, a natural, toxin-free beauty and baby care brand, partnered with Flipkart Wholesale to cater to the Northern regions in India, resulting in 5% incremental sales to the overall offline business in a period of just two months, all thanks to the bulk orders received over the platform and exposure to new customer cohorts such as kiranas. Now, the digital B2B marketplace is taking their products to markets in the south.

At present, Flipkart Wholesale is operational across 15 states and UTs in the country and is expanding to new territories and serving new pin codes.

At Flipkart Wholesale, our key goal is enabling the digital transformation of kiranas and MSMEs usinglocally developed technology and strong supply-chain capabilities. Our platform has, in ashort period, played a catalyst for several brands, helping them transcend regional boundaries and scale new heights of success. As we continue to expand and enhance our value proposition, kiranas and small businesses continue to leverage our platform to amplify their business and succeed.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale.

