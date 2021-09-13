Suumaya Industries Invests in 1-India Family Mart

Business Wire India • Enters into a strategic alliance to grow its women's ethnic apparel business into BCD towns • Gets access to 100 + retail stores of 1-India Family Mart Suumaya Industries Ltd. (NSE Code: SUULD), an emerging diversified conglomerate group, through its 100% fully-owned subsidiary Suumaya Retail Ltd. has acquired a minority stake in the value retail chain startup Nysaa Retail Private Limited, which operates stores under the brand name 1-India Family Mart. This investment will enable Suumaya Industries to strengthen its foothold in the women's ethnic wear segment in the smaller towns along with value retailing of men's and kid's wear in BCD towns or rural India, the two companies said in a joint statement today. By gaining access to 100 + retail stores of 1-India Family Mart, this strategic partnership will help Suumaya Industries Ltd. increase its geographical footprint in tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 towns in India. Besides, Suumaya Industries will also help 1-India Family Martin developing its own private label in the fast-growing women's apparel category.

Mr. Ushik Gala, Chairman & Managing Director of Suumaya Industries Limited said, "Suumaya Industries (erstwhile Suumaya Lifestyle) has over three decades of experience in the textile industry and has well positioned itself as a highly creative brand for exquisite fashion and world's finest collection of Indo-Western Designer Kurtis for women. This collaboration will build on each other's synergy and make us more competitive in the industry. The 1-India Family Mart founders have more than 2 decades of rich experience in the retail industry and have seen the entire retail cycle. The investment paves the way for the potential of a wider strategic alliance between Suumaya & 1-India Family Mart. This acquisition offers the opportunity to work with them to reimagine the retail partnership and allows us to create newness and excitement for this dynamic customer segment. While it will give us an edge in the women's ethnic wear category, it will also fulfill a large part of garmenting requirements of Nyssa Retail." Value retail chain startup 1-India Family Mart is backed by private equity firm Carpediem Capital. Mr. Jay Prakash Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO, 1-India Family Mart said, "We are well placed in the value retail sector in India. Amongst the Top 3 Value Retail companies in the Indian retail space with a strong assortment of products and extensive presence in tier 2, 3 & 4 cities with over 100 stores pan India. Besides the private label products offered at stores, we have a strong back-end infrastructure including distribution centers. This will give strong leverage to Suumaya Industries and boost their retail presence of the women ethnic wear as well as going to strategically help in building our women's ethnic private label portfolio of 1-India Family Mart. Suumaya is going to be a very reliable sourcing partner for us in other segments too such as men's and kidswear. We will soon be launching our festival season collection. The focus will be on smaller towns and talukas through the offline market which has huge potential." The deal is a win-win as 1-India Family Mart can attract increasing footfall due to the strong assortment of products offered at optimal prices with well-calibrated store positioning. A high footfall conversation rate of 45% can be leveraged to expand Suumaya's market penetration. Suumaya's deep entrenchment in the women's ethnic wear category will thereby enhance 1-India Family Mart's product portfolio.

India retail is valued at INR 51 trillion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9 - 11%. An increase in the market share of value e-retailers has demonstrated better profitability and value creation within the Indian retail landscape. Value retail constitutes 60% of the overall apparel retail market. Growth in value retail is primarily driven by organized value retail. With the rural per capita consumption growing at 4.3x by 2030, compared to 3.5x the urban area, the trend shows that companies are also pivoting towards the bottom of the pyramid with a leaner cost structure. Value retail is also mostly insulated to online distribution as opposed to high-cost structures.

About Suumaya Industries Limited Suumaya Industries Ltd. (NSE Code: SUULD) is an emerging diversified conglomerate group established in the year 2011. The group is backed by experienced promoters with over three decades of experience in the Textile Industry. Having built a strong foundation in the textile domain, the company has expanded to newer growth areas like retail and agribusiness as part of the "Suumaya 2.0 strategy". The company is differentiating its approach in the entire lifestyle, retail, and Agri Value Chain businesses thereby strengthening its foothold to be the dominant player in the respective segments.

Sumaya Industries Ltd. has recently ventured into the agri-commodity business through its 100% subsidiary Suumaya Agro Ltd. The company has acquired the majority of 51% stake in payAgri Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a tech-driven Agri & food business company solving the problems of key actors - Farmers, Processors, and Consumers in the Agri value chain for an undisclosed valuation.

For further information on Suumaya Industries ltd. www.suumayalifestyle.com About 1-India Family Mart Value Retail chain startup 1-India Family Mart, operated by Nyssa Retail Pvt. Ltd is backed by private equity firm Carpediem Capital. Starting operations in 2013, 1-India Family Mart established its first store in Uttar Pradesh and thereafter expanded its operations to Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and the Northeast. In 2018, the company raised its first institutional round of funding from Carpediem. The capital enabled the company to add new stores and ramp-up to 100 stores in a very short time. 1-India Family Mart offers fashion apparel, lifestyle products, and general merchandise through its outlets. 1-India Family Mart competes with players such as V-Mart, V2 Retail, Easybuy, Style Up, and Baazar Kolkata.

