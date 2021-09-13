Left Menu

Hong Kong shares drop, dragged lower by tech on latest crackdown

** The latest moves in Beijing's crackdown include telling delivery and ride-hailing firms to better protect workers, breaking up Ant's Alipay and forcing creation of separate loans app, and telling internet giants to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms. ** Chinese office developer SOHO China tumbled 35% in its biggest daily drop since listing more than 14 years ago after Blackstone Group Inc BX.N scrapped a $3 takeover deal.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:00 IST
Hong Kong shares drop, dragged lower by tech on latest crackdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday, dragged lower by internet giants following a slew of moves by Beijing to crack down on the country's technology sector. The Hang Seng index fell 1.5%, to 25,813.81, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.6%, to 9,238.99 points.

** Shares of tech giants Meituan, Alibaba Group, and Tencent Holdings dropped 4.5%, 4.2%, and 2.5%, respectively. ** The latest moves in Beijing's crackdown include telling delivery and ride-hailing firms to better protect workers, breaking up Ant's Alipay and forcing the creation of separate loans app, and telling internet giants to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms.

** Chinese office developer SOHO China tumbled 35% in its biggest daily drop since listing more than 14 years ago after Blackstone Group Inc BX.N scrapped a $3 takeover deal. ** Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers BYD Co Ltd and Xpeng Inc finished down 2.1% and 2.4%, respectively, after China's Industry and Information Technology Minister said the country had "too many" EV makers and the government would encourage consolidation.

** Indebted developer China Evergrande Group plunged 6.9% on report of payments suspension and delay. ** The energy sub-index jumped 3.8%, the biggest daily gain in four months.

** Shares of PetroChina Co, CNOOC Ltd, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp gained over 2%, as oil prices rose to a one-week high as concerns over shut output in the United States supported the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021