F&B focused SaaS platform FUDR shortlisted by Expert Dojo

● Company raises $1,40,000 as part of the program from Expert Dojo ● Expert Dojo is a US-based accelerator which inducts only 50 startups every year ● Aditya Sanghi, Former Co founder and CTO of Punchh Inc has also joined the round.

● He has recently exited Punchh which got acquired by Par Tech for $500 million ● FUDR currently works with over 500 F&B brands across 50 plus cities ● FUDR aims to expand its operations in the next 12 -- 18 months by signing over 20,000 F&B brands on the platform with a cumulative customer base of 30 million Delhi 13th Sep 2021: FUDR, a F&B focused SaaS platform, has announced their selection in summer cohort 2021 run by US-based accelerator Expert Dojo. As part of this, Expert Dojo has also invested in the company. Well-known angel investor Aditya Sanghi has also joined the round and will be coming on board as an advisor to the founders. The Company has raised $1,40,000 from both Expert Dojo and Aditya Sanghi. Started in Feb 2020, FUDR works with over 500 F&B brands to help them embrace technology for staying relevant to the new age customers. ​​The SaaS platform helps small medium cafes and casual dining restaurants to reach and retain customers through omnichannel engagement and pass benefits of the D2C model. The platform is a no code model where F&B brands can manage digital menus, ordering, payments and retargeting programs as they have access to guest data, which they otherwise don't get from large food tech partners.

Understanding the data leads to knowing their customer better which helps SMB brands to plan a structured marketing strategy just like the MNC F&B and large chains.

The 3-month accelerator program will help FUDR unlock a global ecosystem of channel partners, investors and prospective customers. This will also give the company a chance to learn and implement global best practices on cash flow management, product, growth and fundraising. In the current cohort, startups from countries like the US, Canada, Italy, Netherlands and Jordan would also be graduating from the program.

Aayush Khandpur, Co-founder CEO, FUDR, says, “We are currently in a high growth phase. A chance to rub shoulders with tech founders from across the globe and interact with successful investors and founders as part of the Expert Dojo program, is exactly what we need at this stage. The sheer quality of mentoring from CXOs of Fortune 500 companies and masterclasses by industry leaders with over 2 decades of experience will set us up to achieve our ambition of onboarding over 20,000 restaurants and 30 million end users pan India in the next 18 months.” The Company currently works with over 500 F&B outlets across 50+ cities to help them generate an annualised GMV of $3 million. They are growing at 25% m-o-m adding 300 new F&B brands monthly.

Commenting on FUDR joining Expert Dojo, Brian Mac Mahon, Founder CEO, Expert Dojo, says, “As an American growth accelerator, we have firsthand seen how this model grows and we will bring this playbook to FUDR’s strategy. We believe that FUDR will grow to become the go to digital link for F&B establishments in India. The founders have a proven track record and their GTM plan is flawless. We look forward to being an important growth partner to FUDR.” About FUDR: FUDR is a SaaS platform that is used by small and medium F&B brands to connect with their consumers in the digital world. The average life of a mid-size brand is a few years due to lack of reachability and retention of a good number of customers because of numerous reasons such as the approach of physical menus, manual ordering, and ad-hoc marketing, hence leading them to shut down their business. With FUDR, introducing technology as a service for these small-medium businesses and help them engage with their customers through multiple digital channels. The technology is based on a no-code model where F&B brands start rolling out their own solutions for digital ordering, payments, retargeting programs, backed by the data-driven approach. This type of structured marketing is currently only limited to the big chains like Dominos or Starbucks in the world, with these services, we are bringing the same level of technical sophistication for the SMB outlets. PWR PWR

