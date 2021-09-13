Runaways rescued: Teen girl, 11-year-old boy reunited with parents

A 17-year-old girl and a 11-year-old boy found loitering in Dahanu and Nalasopara railway stations respectively in Palghar district were rescued and reunited with their parents, police said on Monday.

The girl, from Baneli village in Titwala, had run away from home after a quarrel with her parents, and was spotted on a Dahanu platform in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a Vasai railway police official said.

The boy, who was found moving around Nalasopara station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, told police he had run away from his home in Mankhurd, he added.

