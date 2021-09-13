Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:22 IST
BMW drives in new trims of X5 with price starting at Rs 77.9 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday said it has launched the new variants of its premium SUV X5, with both petrol and diesel powertrains, in India with a price starting at Rs 77.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus comes with a three-liter six-cylinder diesel engine priced at Rs 77.9 lakh while the petrol-powered X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus is tagged at Rs 79.5 lakh.

Both trims are being locally produced at the company's Chennai plant.

''The BMW X5 underlines a very strong appeal with its combined off-road abilities and dynamic driving pleasure. The most successful BMW sports activity vehicle (SAV) of all time now has a new, attractive addition to its line-up - BMW X5 xDrive 'SportX Plus','' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

SportX Plus celebrates the gust of adrenaline with style and self-confidence, he added.

The engine of the X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.5 seconds.

The three-liter six-cylinder petrol engine of the X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500-5,200 rpm and the car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 5.5 seconds.

The trims come with various features like a panoramic glass roof, four-zone automatic climate control, electroplated controls, and electrically adjustable roller sunblinds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

