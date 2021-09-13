Post-Covid future economy going to be heavily dependent on technology: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the post-Covid future economy is going to be heavily dependent on technology.

Addressing a meeting of the representatives of prominent industry houses of India who are also the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) society members, the Science and Technology minister said the public-private model is no more an option but a necessity today. Therefore, the CSIR and industry must collaborate on an equal footing for the best and cost-effective outcomes, he said. The meeting was attended by Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, Dr Nalin Singhal, CMD, BHEL, Dr Manoj Jain, CMD, GAIL, Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge Ltd, Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India Limited and other senior officials from the CSIR from across the country.

Singh suggested that the CSIR must explore to incentivise and support 75 best start-ups, particularly in areas of green hydrogen, coal to methanol technology, smart mobility, telemedicine, digital health and artificial intelligence. He said the present Modi dispensation has removed scientific taboos and opened up the field to private players and start-ups. In the past, science and technology could not flourish because of the lack of resources but it is happening now and India is emerging as a leading global player since privatisation has been made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union minister said the era of working in silos is over and asked the CSIR to work on theme-based projects in collaboration with industries for visible impact on the ground. He asked the CSIR to suitably identify the stakeholders in its mission areas like green hydrogen, carbon capture, coal gasification, fly ash technology, high altitude platforms for telecommunications, surveillance, remote sensing and disaster recovery, and sectors like drone technology and agri and pharmaceutical chemicals. He also asked to explore the emerging areas like additive manufacturing, chemicals for fab and high temperature steams for electrolysis. PTI PR KJ

