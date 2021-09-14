Left Menu

NF Railway to resume daily DEMU special services from this week

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to resume four pairs of daily Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMU) special services from this week for the benefit of local passengers.

These daily DEMU specials will resume between Siliguri junction – New Bongaigaon, New BongaigaonGuwahati, GuwahatiHaibargaon, and Guwahati – Silghat Town stations, according to a release issued by the NF Railway on Monday.

Moreover, an additional stoppage of the special train (No. 05928/05927) running between New Tinsukia and Rangia has been provided at Dikom station to facilitate parcel loading on an experimental basis for three months from September 14.

The Siliguri junction–New Bongaigaon–Siliguri junction daily DEMU services will resume from Siliguri junction on September 15 and New Bongaigaon from September 18.

The New Bongaigaon–Guwahati–New Bongaigaon daily DEMU services will resume from New Bongaigaon on September 16 and leave Guwahati on September 17.

The Guwahati– HaibargaonGuwahati daily DEMU services will resume from September 16.

Guwahati – Silghat TownGuwahati daily DEMU services will resume from Guwahati on September 16 and leave Silghat town from September 17.

During the train journeys and on arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing health protocols of the destination state. cooperate with the railway and respective state government officials in this regard, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

