Left Menu

Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos

Greek state broadcaster ERT reported the small aircraft, which it said was a single engine Cessna with two persons on board, crashed close to the island's airport. "We spotted debris of the aircraft into the sea about a mile south from the airport," a coast guard official told Reuters.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:36 IST
Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A light aircraft crashed into the sea close to the Greek island of Samos on Monday, Greek authorities said, without providing further details. Greek state broadcaster ERT reported the small aircraft, which it said was a single engine Cessna with two persons on board, crashed close to the island's airport.

"We spotted debris of the aircraft into the sea about a mile south from the airport," a coast guard official told Reuters. Another official said that the small aircraft was flying from Israel to Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021