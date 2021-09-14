Biden to nominate NYC official for key Commerce trade post

President Joe Biden plans to nominate New York City's director of city planning for a key U.S. Commerce Department trade role along with nominees for nine other positions in the administration, the White House said on Monday. Marisa Lago will be the nominee for undersecretary for international trade. Lago previously worked at the U.S. Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biden also plans to nominate economist Jed Kolko as undersecretary for economic affairs at the Commerce Department, the White House said in a statement. Kolko has been chief economist at employment website Indeed.com since 2016. The list of nominees includes three individuals to serve on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Acting Federal Trade Commission Chair Rostin Behnam would become CFTC chair if confirmed.

