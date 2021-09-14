Left Menu

Kyzer Software announces expansion plans

Kyzer Software, a trusted name in the Banking and Finance Industry, recently revealed its future plans of building a complete trade finance platform that will help shape the future of Bank Customer - Business - Regulatory connect.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:59 IST
Kyzer Software. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kyzer Software, a trusted name in the Banking and Finance Industry, recently revealed its future plans of building a complete trade finance platform that will help shape the future of Bank Customer - Business - Regulatory connect. The brand also informed the public about plans to expand and strengthen its presence globally in the approaching times.

The brand's offerings and functions include being an Advisory to banks on trade processes, automation and regulatory implementations. Kyzer also offers Trade Finance Automation pan India for all Foreign Exchange which covers Trade and Non-Trade transactions, integrations with bank core and non-core systems, treasury, etc. The Mumbai-based company is looking forward to expanding its footprints at the global level and seeks to establish strategic partnerships internationally. As part of expansion strategies, they are presently in discussions about a merger with some global IT firms in this regard. The company feels that their domain expertise and their partner's global outreach will bring in excellent opportunities for both businesses.

While discussing future targets to expand the client base, the company stated their focused target to be global banks, especially the new and developing banks across the world. They also shared their openness to cross banking customer portal development with premier features for banks, corporates, and SMEs. Presently, the company will be moving ahead with the integration of BOTs, OCR, and Blockchain for now. Speaking on the occasion, Manish Bharucha, CEO, Kyzer Software, said, "At Kyzer, we seek to introduce latest and efficient solution to all our customers need and problems. Our aim is to combine technology and automation in banking and finance niche processes to make work smooth and economic for all. We seek to introduce digital transformation of entities throughout the banking and finance industries. We are looking forward to further enhance the quality and scope of our services and make them available globally. The company has been working relentlessly in the direction and hopes to show results soon."

Kyzer enjoys being the First Customer Trade Portal to offer both trade products and regulatory management. The company also provides trade request initiation, document submissions, alerts and notifications with complete trade information. Their offerings further include Pan India Trade Automation products used by thousands of Bank users and ready to deploy marketable and Infosec compliant products with built-in business rules & validations for key trade products and regulatory reports.

Kyzer is a self-established technology-based start-up in the Bank and Finance niche. Since its inception in 2016, the company has partnered with 16+ banks across India. This start-up headquartered in Mumbai assists banks in digitalizing and automating banking processes and the feasible and quick generation of critical compliance and regulatory reports. The company also produces a number of high-end technical products with BPM, DMS, rules-engine, and API integration. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

