Ami Organics shares list with over 49 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:09 IST
Shares of specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics Ltd on Tuesday listed with a huge premium of over 49 per cent against its issue price of Rs 610.

The stock made its debut at Rs 902, registering a gain of 47.86 per cent from its issue price on the BSE. It then jumped 52.29 per cent to Rs 929.

At the NSE, the specialty chemicals maker got listed at Rs 910, reflecting a premium of 49.18 per cent.

The Rs 569.63-crore initial public offer of Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times earlier this month.

Its price range was at Rs 603-610 per share.

Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed towards the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals.

