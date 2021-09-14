Left Menu

Hong Kong shares end lower, dragged by property, financials and tech

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with real estate and financial stocks falling after China's most indebted developer warned of a risk of a cross-default, while technology shares extended their losses from the previous session.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:13 IST
Hong Kong shares end lower, dragged by property, financials and tech
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with real estate and financial stocks falling after China's most indebted developer warned of a risk of a cross-default, while technology shares extended their losses from the previous session. ** The Hang Seng index fell 1.2%, to 25,502.23, while the China Enterprises index lost 1.7%, to 9,081.73 points.

** China Evergrande Group plunged nearly 12% to its lowest in more than six years, after it warned of a risk of cross-default as real estate sales continued to plunge. ** The developer's struggles to quickly sell off assets and avert defaults on its massive liabilities are raising the risk of contagion for other privately owned developers, fund managers and analysts said.

** The Hang Seng Property index and the Hang Seng Finance index dropped 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively. ** China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group tumbled 24.7% and 12.0%, respectively.

** Technology companies extended their losses from the previous session after Beijing's latest crackdown and ended lower 1.4%. ** Bucking the trend, the healthcare sub-index finished up 1.5%, with constituent WuXi Biologics rising 1.8%, the third biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng index.

** PetroChina Co extended its gains from the previous session and jumped 3.9% to be the biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng as oil prices remained strong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
4
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021