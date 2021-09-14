Tata Steel commissions carbon capture unit at Jamshedpur plant

Tata Steel on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a carbon capture unit at its plant in Jamshedpur.

The unit can capture five tonnes of carbon per day, the company said.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the project.

''Tata Steel today (Tuesday) commissioned a five tonnes per day (TPD) carbon capture plant at its Jamshedpur Works, making it the country's first steel company to adopt such a carbon capture technology that extracts carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the blast furnace gas,'' Tata Steel said in a statement.

Tata Steel will reuse the captured CO2 on site to promote the circular carbon economy, it said.

Explaining the process, the company said the carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) facility uses amine-based technology and makes the captured carbon available for onsite reuse.

The depleted CO2 gas is sent back to the gas network with increased calorific value.

The CCU plant was inaugurated by Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran.

Narendran said, ''The operational experience gathered from the plant will give us the required data and confidence to establish larger carbon capture plants in future.'' He added that as the next step, the company aims to establish scaled up facilities of CO2 capture integrated with utilisation avenues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)