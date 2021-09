BRIEF-Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Will Spend Around $300 Mln This Year On Safety At Fulfillment Centers - CNBC Interview

* AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY SAYS WE EXPERIENCED TWO TO THREE YEARS OF GROWTH IN THE LAST 18 MONTHS - CNBC INTERVIEW

* AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY, ON HYBRID WORK, SAYS MEANINGFUL NUMBER OF PEOPLE WILL RETURN TO THE OFFICE * AMAZON CEO JASSY SAYS DON'T THINK WE REGRET HAVING HQ-2 IN ARLINGTON - CNBC

* AMAZON CEO JASSY SAYS WE'RE OFF TO A GOOD START WITH OUR PARTNERSHIP WITH ARLINGTON AND I EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE - CNBC * AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY, ON LABOUR ISSUES, SAYS WILL SPEND AROUND $300 MILLION THIS YEAR ON SAFETY AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS - CNBC INTERVIEW

* AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY SAYS WE NEED TO RAISE THE FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE – CNBC INTERVIEW Further company coverage:

