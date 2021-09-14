Business briefs 2

Awon Gamez on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million in seed funding from family offices ahead of its launch for product development and hiring global talent.

The company provides an easy-to-use and trustworthy online casual gaming platform which promises a seamless online experience for all gamers, and is working on creating a platform exclusively for kids, as per an official statement.

* * * Swiss bank UBS launches the India chapter of its philanthropic arm * Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday announced the launch of the India chapter of its philanthropic arm UBS Optimus Foundation.

The new chapter will give philanthropists and UBS clients a direct channel to participate in some of the ground-breaking work achieved by the UBS Optimus Foundation in India and elsewhere, as per an official statement.

* * * Lenskart aims to create micro-entrepreneurs via home-try-on biz * Eyewear retailer Lenskart on Tuesday said it is aiming to create micro-entrepreneurs through its 'home-try-on' (HTO) business.

Qualified technicians visit houses with solutions and the HTO business has seen 300 executives who have offered 10 lakh eye tests in 10 cities every month over the last two years, as per an official statement.

