Left Menu

5 charred to death as car catches fire after colliding with bus in Jharkhand

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:52 IST
5 charred to death as car catches fire after colliding with bus in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were charred to death as their car caught fire after a head-on collision with a bus in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident happened at Murbanda in the Rajrappa police station area, they said.

The driver of the bus was also critically injured and admitted to a hospital, police said.

A WagonR car collided head-on with a bus on Ramgarh-Gola Main Road around 8 am, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

Soon after the collision, the car caught fire, killing five persons, he said.

The deceased include four adults -- two men and two women, and a teenage boy, the officer said.

The victims were from Patna and police were find out their addresses and other details, he said.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021