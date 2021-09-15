GoDaddy Pro to Host EXPAND 2021 in India, It's Virtual Conference for the Web Designer and Developer Community

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, is hosting EXPAND 2021 on the 24th of September for India’s web designer and developer community. GoDaddy EXPAND 2021 virtual event is an initiative by GoDaddy Pro, with a vision to support the growing web professional community in India in today’s digitally advancing environment. GoDaddy Pro is the company’s sub-brand dedicated to web designers and developers, giving them the tools, resources, and value to help them efficiently manage and grow their own and their client's businesses.

EXPAND 2021 is the second leg of the global event held in the U.S. earlier this year. This free-to-attend virtual event will offer a compact schedule of four hours, bringing together leaders from the Indian government including: Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov; prominent voices in the e-business industry including: Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout, Abhinav Jain, Co-founder and CEO, ALMOND & ATechnos and Kriti Aggarwal, Founder, Aanha Services; as well as members from the GoDaddy India team, to share best practices and real success journeys to help web professionals learn, network and deliver the best digital experiences with their clients.

Individual sessions at the event will cover varied topics including e-commerce opportunities, customer growth and retention, and advice on safeguarding business amidst any future global pandemics, among others. To help further digital readiness among the country’s youth and continue to create a pool of GoDaddy-certified web professionals, the event will also be presenting collective knowledge, opinions, and insights as inspiration from all the speakers, to help drive education and build a deeper understanding of GoDaddy Pro.

Commenting on the event, Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India, explains, “EXPAND 2021 was built by and for website designers and developers around the world. We created this event to help these makers of the web, share stories and inspire and motivate each other to stay ahead of changing customer and cultural needs. We want our audience to experience what it’s like being a web developer today, engage with fellow members of the community, and learn from industry experts on how to deliver for clients, while creating successful, sustaining web development businesses. I would highly encourage everyone looking to explore and create on the internet, to register for this event and take advantage of the unique, curated speaker sessions.” Led by experienced professionals from GoDaddy, community partners, and featured guests, EXPAND 2021 India will provide educational information on topics related to building, designing, and maintaining a successful web development business. Register here to experience it all for free – https://bit.ly/3yewnzd.

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of online products ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, email marketing, security protections, and an online store. GoDaddy offers 24/7 customer support, locally and in regional languages, to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

