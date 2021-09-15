Integrated steel player Gallantt Group signs-in Ajay Devgan as their brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ajay Devgan will be the face of the brand for next two years and will help promote its Gallant and Gallantt advance range of TMT Bars pan India. Gallantt Group is one of the leading Indian conglomerates with end-to-end annual steel manufacturing capacities of more than 1 million Ton through their multiple state of art fully-integrated steel plants located at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Kutch in Gujarat.

Gallantt Group CMD CP Agarwal said "we are thrilled to have Ajay Devgan on board and have no doubt that this association will increase our brand recall and strengthen the positioning of brand in Premium category of the targeted market. " Agarwal further added "As a brand it is our believe that we are reliable, performing and honest with our commitment that we promise to our customers and these are the same traits which we admire in Ajay Devgan who displays right balance of being a REAL HERO to his family & rock-solid performer both in reel and real life. He commands a huge mass fan following across all the age groups, which will help the brand to pitch its product to the desired customer."

Commenting on his association with Gallantt, Ajay Devgan said: "I am very proud to be partnering with Gallantt Group, I believe this is a beginning of a very exciting and memorable journey and together we can take brand to a future ready deliverance with quality standard products at its core." Brand's new integrated marketing campaign with Devgan is strategized and designed by Liquid Loop, a Gurgaon based integrated communication agency to further bolster company's brand recall and positioning amongst end consumer and their corporate B2B clients.

The said campaign is slated to go on Air primarily through TV and will be amplified across Print, BTL, OOH and DIGITAL very shortly showcasing the product in a very innovative perspective.

