Left Menu

Bengal conductive destination for Finnish business : Finland ambassador

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:52 IST
Bengal conductive destination for Finnish business : Finland ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

Ambassador of Finland to India, Ritva Koukku-Ronde has said that West Bengal is a conducive destination for Finnish businesses and investments.

Finland is therefore looking forward to strengthen business and investments ties with West Bengal, she said at an interactive session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

“We are very much looking forward to strengthen our businesses and investment in West Bengal,” she said.

The envoy also said that India and Finland can collaborate in areas like digitalisation and sustainability to realise their commercial potential.

“Finland aims to become carbon neutral by 2035 and replace 50 per cent of the energy consumption by 2030 and we can jointly do it with India,” the envoy stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021