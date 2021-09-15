AMP Energy commissions solar power plant at Pondicherry Univ

AMP Energy India on Wednesday said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has inaugurated its 2.4 MW solar power plant at Pondicherry University.

The project is one of the largest solar power plants at a central university in the country. It is spread over 15 buildings, 2 car parks, and 2 land parcels in the university campus, according to a statement.

The plant would be instrumental in supplying solar energy to meet about 40 percent of the university's energy needs.

The statement said that the vice president inaugurated the plant on September 13 in the presence of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lt Governor of Puducherry & Chief Rector Pondicherry University, N Rangasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, and Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University.

By adopting solar power, Pondicherry University will benefit from reduced energy costs and will contribute to reducing emissions of around 2,900 tons of CO2 every year, the statement said.

The project has been developed under the 97.5MW rooftop scheme by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Pondicherry University and Amp Energy India have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) under this scheme for the procurement of solar power for 25 years.

The company has commissioned solar projects for the School of Planning and Architecture, National Law University, Bhopal, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior, among others.

Amp Energy India with its diversified portfolio of projects has developed large rooftop projects, including for L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (7.8MW), Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery (10.5MW), and the largest solar rooftop for an industrial customer for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (18.5MW).

