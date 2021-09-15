Jio welcomes Centre's reforms to strengthen Indian telecom sector

Welcoming the reforms and relief package announced by the Government of India on Wednesday, Jio said timely step will help in strengthening India's telecom sector. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved nine structural reforms and five process reforms in the telecom sector.

In an official statement, the company said reforms announced by the government will accelerate the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision and enable India's transformation into the world's leading digital society. "Jio's mission is to bring the fruits of the digital revolution to 1.35 billion Indians. Guided by this mission, we have ensured that Indians have the highest quality and the highest quantity data access anywhere in the world, at the most affordable prices. The government's telecom sector reforms will encourage us to bring newer and greater benefits to our customers," the company said.

Announcing the reform, the government said these are expected to protect and generate employment opportunities, promote healthy competition, protect the interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). Commenting on the occasion, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, thanked Prime Minister for this bold initiative and said, "Telecom sector is one of the prime movers of the economy and the key enabler for making India a Digital Society, I welcome the Government of India's announcement of reforms and relief measures that will enable the industry to achieve the goals of Digital India."

The company added that it looks forward to working with the Government of India and other industry players in reaching all the goals and milestones of the Digital India vision, "so that we can collectively make every sector of the economy productive and enhance the Ease of Living for every Indian." (ANI)

