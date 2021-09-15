Left Menu

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:51 IST
Elephant enters Jollygrant airport
A wild elephant broke into the Jollygrant Airport premises here in the wee hours of Wednesday and reached its runway.

The elephant broke the boundary wall of the airport and entered it at around 2.30 AM, Range Officer of Thano in Dehradun forest division Natthi Lal Dobhal said.

The security staff at the airport were taken aback to see the pachyderm roaming on the runway, he said. They immediately informed the Forest Department.

It took forest department personnel nearly two hours to evict the elephant from the airport, he said.

On its way back the elephant entered a nearby village and broke the boundary walls of several houses.

Jollygrant airport is part of the state's lone jumbo corridor Shivalik Elephant Reserve which has now been denotified.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

