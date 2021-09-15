Adidas unveils first flagship store in India

Left Menu

German footwear and accessories major Adidas has unveiled its first flagship store in India at New Delhi.The Home of Possibilities store is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, sustainability zone and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers, the company said in a statement.The Adidas flagship store features 32 digital touchpoints which are powered by green energy offering consumers an innovative technological experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Home of Possibilities' store is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, sustainability zone and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers, the company said in a statement.

The Adidas' flagship store features 32 digital touchpoints which are powered by green energy offering consumers an innovative technological experience. The store encapsulates the use of advanced technology which includes immersive screens, digital plinths and ceiling screens to give customers a superior digital shopping experience, it added.

The store flooring is made with upcycled carbon tiles made of carbon collected from environmental pollution. It is the first LEED-certified adidas store in the country.

''The Home of Possibilities is the best of our brand in an unrivaled way, that brings a global shopping experience under one roof.

''Our aim is to re-imagine the phygital experience through innovation, creativity, and design which further offers our consumers a unique shopping experience,'' Sunil Gupta, senior director (brand Adidas) India, said.

