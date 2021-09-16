Raj House passes Bill proposing steep fine for ticketless travellers in roadways buses
The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill proposing a steep hike in the penalty for ticketless passengers of state roadways buses.The Rajasthan State Road Transport Service Prevention of Ticketless Travel Amendment Bill, 2021, passed by voice votes, has proposed to impose a fine equal to 10 times the fare, subject to a maximum of Rs 2,000.The Bill was piloted by Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.Replying to the debate on the Bill, he said through this bill, the number of ticketless travellers in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation buses will be curbed.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill proposing a steep hike in the penalty for ticketless passengers of state roadways buses.
The Rajasthan State Road Transport Service (Prevention of Ticketless Travel) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed by voice votes, has proposed to impose a fine equal to 10 times the fare, subject to a maximum of Rs 2,000.
The Bill was piloted by Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.
Replying to the debate on the Bill, he said through this bill, the number of ticketless travellers in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation buses will be curbed. He said 900 buses have been purchased to strengthen the roadways operation. Further, preparations are being made to purchase 500 new buses. He said the present government has not increased the fare of roadways buses by a single rupee.
Along with this, the candidates appearing for competitive examinations are provided free travel in roadways buses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram govt launches online payment system in Transport Dept
India's power consumption up 18.6 pc to 129.51 billion units in Aug
NEWSMAKER-Evergrande's billionaire boss exudes calm as debt risks grow
Hyundai Motor Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo donates 10 billion won to establish Vaccine Innovation Center
Over 4 billion people worldwide remain entirely unprotected: ILO report