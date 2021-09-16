Left Menu

Raj House passes Bill proposing steep fine for ticketless travellers in roadways buses

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 01:36 IST
The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill proposing a steep hike in the penalty for ticketless passengers of state roadways buses.

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Service (Prevention of Ticketless Travel) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed by voice votes, has proposed to impose a fine equal to 10 times the fare, subject to a maximum of Rs 2,000.

The Bill was piloted by Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, he said through this bill, the number of ticketless travellers in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation buses will be curbed. He said 900 buses have been purchased to strengthen the roadways operation. Further, preparations are being made to purchase 500 new buses. He said the present government has not increased the fare of roadways buses by a single rupee.

Along with this, the candidates appearing for competitive examinations are provided free travel in roadways buses.

