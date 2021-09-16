Delhi reported maximum rape cases, murders among metros in 2020: NCRB data

Delhi accounted for nearly 40 percent of all rape cases and almost 25 percent murder cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India in 2020, according to the latest government data.

Altogether, 1,849 murder cases and 2,533 rape cases were reported across the country in 2020, a year that witnessed COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union home ministry, classified 19 cities with over 20 lakh population as metropolitans -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, and Surat.

Delhi logged the maximum of 461 (24 percent of 1,849) murder cases in 2020 followed by Bengaluru (179), Chennai (15), Mumbai (148), and Surat (116), while Kolkata reported 53, according to the data.

A total of 1,849 cases of murder were registered during 2020, showing a decrease of 8.3 percent over 2019 (2,017 cases). The crime rate registered also shows a decrease of 1.8 in 2019 to 1.6 in 2020, the NCRB stated.

Another 192 cases of 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' were registered across the metropolitans with Delhi alone accounting for 57 of these cases followed by Lucknow (28) and Bengaluru (10), it showed.

During 2020, India reported a total of 2,533 cases of rape across the metropolitan cities, with Delhi accounting for the maximum 967 (38 percent) cases followed by 409 in Jaipur (16 percent), 322 in Mumbai (12 percent), the NCRB data showed.

Bengaluru reported 108 rape cases, Chennai 31 and Kolkata 11 during the year.

Of the total rape victims in the 2,533 cases, 2,448 were above the age of 18 years while the remaining were minors, according to the NCRB, which is responsible for collecting and analyzing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.

A total of 35,331 cases of crime against women were registered during 2020, showing a decrease of 21.1 percent over 2019 (44,783 cases), it stated in the annual crime report.

The majority of crimes against women were registered under 'cruelty by husband or his relpercent30.2 per cent) followed by 'assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (19.7 percent), 'kidnapping and abduction of women (19 percent), and 'rape' (7.2 percent), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)