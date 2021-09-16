Industrials, financials lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps
UK shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by industrials and financial stocks, while Ashtead Group jumped to the top of FTSE 100 index following a strong earnings update. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca's 0.9% gain providing the biggest boost. Rental equipment provider Ashtead jumped 3% after forecasting annual results above its earlier expectations.
Rental equipment provider Ashtead jumped 3% after forecasting annual results above its earlier expectations. Aero and defence stocks and life insurers added 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%, rebounding from a 1.1% fall in the previous session. IG Group Holdings Plc jumped 4.9% even after the online trading platform reported a 4% drop in adjusted first-quarter revenue.