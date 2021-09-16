Left Menu

Industrials, financials lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps

UK shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by industrials and financial stocks, while Ashtead Group jumped to the top of FTSE 100 index following a strong earnings update. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca's 0.9% gain providing the biggest boost. Rental equipment provider Ashtead jumped 3% after forecasting annual results above its earlier expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:52 IST
Industrials, financials lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps

UK shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by industrials and financial stocks, while Ashtead Group jumped to the top of FTSE 100 index following a strong earnings update. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca's 0.9% gain providing the biggest boost.

Rental equipment provider Ashtead jumped 3% after forecasting annual results above its earlier expectations. Aero and defence stocks and life insurers added 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%, rebounding from a 1.1% fall in the previous session. IG Group Holdings Plc jumped 4.9% even after the online trading platform reported a 4% drop in adjusted first-quarter revenue.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021