MP: 5 killed, 2 injured after auto-rickshaw overturns in Rajgarh

Five people were killed and two others injured after their speeding auto-rickshaw overturned and was hit by a jeep in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Kishangarh village under Kotwali police station area on National Highway No. 52, about two km from the district headquarters, they said.

As per an initial investigation into the incident, the auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the wheels while trying to save a stray dog. As a result, the vehicle overturned and was hit by a jeep coming from the opposite direction, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

Five occupants of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. They were identified as Parvatibai Tanwar (60), Santra Bai (45), Mohar Singh (50), Prabhulal Tanwar (45) and Pannalal (65), the official said, adding that the bodies were sent to a hospital for postmortem.

Two other injured persons were admitted to a hospital, he said.

All the victims hailed from Rajgarh, he added.

