Medtronic launches Surgical Robotics Experience Center in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:34 IST
India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, on Thursday launched Surgical Robotics Experience Center in Gurugram to enable clinicians in India to experience and train on robotic-assisted surgery technology.

The Surgical Robotics Experience Center (SREC) is the company's first in the Asia Pacific and one of ten world-class facilities around the globe today where clinicians can experience and train on the robotic-assisted surgery platform, Hugo RAS system, Medtronic said in a statement.

''Through the Surgical Robotics Experience Center, we are dedicated to helping surgeons focus on deepening their expertise in robotic-assisted surgery,'' Medtronic India, Vice-President, and Managing Director, Madan said.

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) Chairman BK Rao said, ''The advent of robotic surgeries in India is a hallmark of the progress we've made in improving access to quality healthcare for patients." ''I am confident that Medtronic's contribution through the Surgical Robotics Experience Center will help in training surgeons and in improving adoption of a minimally invasive way of surgery,'' he added.

