Left Menu

Hindustan Copper OFS over-subscribed; institutions bid for Rs 700 cr shares

The governments up to 10 per cent stake sale in Hindustan Copper got off to a good start on Thursday with institutional investors putting in bids of over Rs 700 crore. At the indicative price of Rs 116.12 a share, the bids are valued at over Rs 710 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:37 IST
Hindustan Copper OFS over-subscribed; institutions bid for Rs 700 cr shares
  • Country:
  • India

The government's up to 10 per cent stake sale in Hindustan Copper got off to a good start on Thursday with institutional investors putting in bids of over Rs 700 crore. As against the over 4.35 crore shares on offer, institutional investors put in bids for more than 6.14 crore shares, or 1.41 times the offer size, as per data on the NSE. At the indicative price of Rs 116.12 a share, the bids are valued at over Rs 710 crore. The government is selling 10 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper, which includes green-shoe option of 5 per cent. The floor price was been set at Rs 116 a share. If fully subscribed, the sale of 10 per cent stake or over 9.66 crore shares would fetch around Rs 1,100 crore. The share sale would open for retail investors on Friday. The government currently holds 72.76 per cent stake in the company, under the administrative control of the Mines Ministry. Shares of Hindustan Copper closed at Rs 117.05, down 5.98 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. This is the third offer for sale (OFS) launched by the government in the current fiscal. So far this fiscal, the government has raised Rs 8,368 crore through NMDC and HUDCO OFS and sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank. The disinvestment target for the current financial year is Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021